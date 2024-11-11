NFC Notes: Za’Darius Smith, Caleb Williams, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears QB Caleb Williams said his chemistry with D.J. Moore isn’t quite where they want and admitted its been frustrating on both of them.

“Obviously, it’s not in a place — from the past games — where we would like it,” Williams said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “Both of us. It’s frustrating because you’ve got a guy that’s so special, and not being able to connect and hit on certain passes is frustrating for myself, and I know it’s frustrating for him because, as a wide receiver, especially, you only get but so many chances, so many times the ball comes your way in a game and things like that.”

Moore is unsure why his production has taken a dip this season but points out Bears’ former QB Justin Fields had more time in their system than Williams thus far.

“I couldn’t tell you,” Moore said. “I mean, just reps? You can say Justin had more reps when I got here than me and Caleb have, just him being a rookie quarterback and Justin wasn’t a rookie quarterback last year.”

Williams wants to improve communication with Moore.

“I think talking a little bit more and communicating a little bit more about specifics of ways I see it and the ways he sees it, ways he’s seeing it, and then keep going from there,” Williams said.

Williams took responsibility for the loss: “It first starts with me. I had 2-3 plays in key moments of situational ball where it didn’t click in my head.” (Fishbain)

Bears HC Matt Eberflus when asked if the team would consider changing the offensive playcaller after their win over New England: “We’re looking at everything.” (Kevin Fishbain)

Eberflus on if changes must be made to keep the locker room: "I don't think so. I do believe in those guys. They have faith in us. And it's working together. I believe in our football team. I believe in the leaders on our football team. And we'll just have to get back to work." (Scott Bair)

Bears TE Cole Kmet on the state of the team after Week 10: “We haven’t done well these past three weeks. Today wasn’t good at all. Not a good performance in any regard. We have to course correct this thing very quickly.” (Bair)

Lions

New Lions DE Za’Darius Smith has plenty of experience in the NFC North after playing for Minnesota and Green Bay earlier in his career. Smith loves the passion of the division and is excited to face his former teams.

“When I got the phone call, they told me I was coming here, I had that in the back of my mind that I get to come back to the North and play these guys again,” Smith said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “But all is well, I love those teams too, the cheese heads, great fan base. And going to the Vikings with the Skol was big too. But now I’m in the right place. . . . I get to face them twice so I can’t wait. It’s going to be big.”

Smith had to pay DT Brodric Martin a few thousand dollars for the number 99: “I was like, who has No. 99? They told me who he was and we looked his number up and called him real quick. Thankful to him, a guy from Alabama, Tuscaloosa, had a chance to talk to him a little while, and I had to pay up a little bit, but all is well. I got No. 99 now.” (Michael David Smith)

Lions DB Brian Branch was fined $20,256 for unnecessary roughness (hit on a defenseless player) and unsportsmanlike conduct (obscene gestures) in Week 9.

Vikings

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson passed WR Adam Thielen for fourth all-time in franchise receiving yards.

Vikings RB Aaron Jones said that X-rays on his chest were clear and that he needed to gather himself before returning. (Kevin Seifert)