NFC Rumors: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers
- The Athletic’s Greg Auman notes other teams put in waiver claims on DT Khalil Davis when the Colts claimed him following his release by Tampa Bay. If he does clear waivers, the Buccaneers could look to bring him back to their practice squad.
- Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio says some in league circles expect the Buccaneers to try and add cornerback help ahead of the trade deadline.
Panthers
- According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Panthers believed Texans QB Deshaun Watson would ultimately waive his no-trade clause to go to Carolina but as of last week, he had not formally done so.
- Fowler says Carolina backed out because it didn’t want to wait any longer to do due diligence on Watson’s legal situation.
- Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer said Carolina wanted to talk directly to Watson but was barred by the Texans.
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter says Panthers GM Scott Fitterer and HC Matt Rhule each called RB Christian McCaffrey on Friday to refute the rumors that he came up in negotiations with the Texans.
- According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Panthers practice squad DT Frank Herron has been suspended two games for violating the PED policy.
- Panthers’ RB Christian McCaffrey did not travel to Atlanta but is still expected to come off of injured reserve for next week’s game against the Patriots. (David Newton)
- According to Charles Robinson, the Panthers are not having conversations with the Texans about QB Deshaun Watson. He adds that RB Christian McCaffrey was never part of the discussions as the Texans are not looking to take on his salary.
- Panthers’ QB P.J. Walker says that he will be ready to play next week if starter Sam Darnold is out. (Newton)
Saints
- Sources tell SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano the Saints and the Packers are among the teams shopping for wide receiver help before Tuesday, with Jets WRs Jamison Crowder and Denzel Mims potentially on the shopping list.
- NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports Saints CB Marshon Lattimore was fined $10,815 for unnecessary roughness last Monday.
- After being traded back to the Saints from the Texans, veteran RB Mark Ingram is expecting to play on Sunday. (Nick Underhill)
- Saints’ HC Sean Payton said QB Taysom Hill still needs more time to recover from his injury. (Nick Underhill)
