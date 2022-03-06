NFC Rumors: Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano thinks the Commanders at pick No. 11 are the team to watch for the first quarterback off the board in the draft. He thinks Washington wants to draft a quarterback even if they sign a veteran this offseason.
- Graziano lists Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett and Liberty’s Malik Willis as the top two candidates.
- Jordan Schultz reports extending the contract of WR Terry McLaurin is a “huge priority” for the Commanders, with McLaurin seeking a deal that reflects his status as a No.1 receiver.
- Cincinnati LB Myjai Sanders named the Vikings, Lions, and Commanders as teams that stood out to him during combine interviews. “I had a formal (interview) with the Vikings and I really liked them.” (Chris Tomasson)
Eagles
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano mentions the possibility of the Eagles moving up for a pass rusher given they have three first-round picks.
- He also notes Michigan DE David Ojabo had a lot of buzz at the Combine and seems to fit the Eagles’ mold at the position. Ojabo is athletic but raw, as he switched from basketball to football midway through high school and also didn’t play as a college freshman.
- PFN’s Aaron Wilson lists the Eagles as one of the potential suitors for Texans S Justin Reid, who is expected to draw an offer for more money as a free agent than Houston wants to match.
Giants
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport mentions Giants CB James Bradberry is drawing a lot of interest around the league when it comes to a potential trade.
- Rapoport adds he doesn’t expect RB Saquon Barkley to be traded.
- Cincinnati CB Ahmad Gardner says he met with the Giants on Friday at the combine. (Ryan Dunleavy)
- Tony Pauline of PFN reported the Steelers were interested in QB Mitchell Trubisky and is now adding the Giants to that list, as they may look to bring him in to compete with QB Daniel Jones.
- Ryan Dunleavy of The New York Post reports that RB Saquon Barkley prefers to remain with the Giants, despite the fact that they are in rebuild mode.
- While CB James Bradberry has been mentioned heavily in the trade market, WR Sterling Shepard, S Logan Ryan, and LB Blake Martinez could still potentially be on the chopping block due to the Giants’ salary situation.
- Dan Duggan mentions that G Jon Feliciano and T Matt Gono could be two names to watch in free agency, as the Giants are likely looking to upgrade their offensive line.
