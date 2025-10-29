NFC Trade Rumors: D.J. Moore, Jalen Nailor, Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears
- ESPN’s Courtney Cronin mentions Bears WR D.J. Moore feels like a more realistic trade candidate than LT Braxton Jones, who was just put on injured reserve after being benched. She says it’s not likely but there’s a case to be made for Chicago trading Moore and freeing up more snaps for second-round WR Luther Burden.
- Cronin adds Moore’s contract would be a big obstacle to a deal but if a potential playoff team gets desperate for an addition at receiver, she wouldn’t rule out a deal.
Lions
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Lions have come up consistently as a team investigating the trade market for help at cornerback.
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano adds if the Lions make a move, it’s more likely to be for a depth player than a big-name addition.
Packers
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler doesn’t expect the Packers to be active at the trade deadline but notes they will get interest in their depth at receiver and OLB Kingsley Enagbare.
Vikings
- ESPN’s Kevin Seifert points out Vikings WR Jalen Nailor is a potential trade candidate, as he’s in the final year of his rookie contract and Minnesota is unlikely to be able to afford him as a free agent given their other needs and current depth.
- He adds the Vikings have WR Adam Thielen to pick up the slack this year if they trade Nailor.
