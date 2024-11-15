NFC West Notes: Deommodore Lenoir, Budda Baker, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

The 49ers signed CB Deommodore Lenoir to a five-year, $92 million extension this week. Lenoir said he was always focused on proving his quality in the NFL.

“I was always the person [who] would be confident and then speaking aloud and saying stuff like I’m the best,” Lenoir said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN. “But I wanted to prove to you guys first and prove to the world who I am.”

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan recalled Lenoir posting a video as a rookie that showed him being too physical in an offseason practice, which resulted in a $100,000 fine for the team and a $50,000 fine for Shanahan. In the end, Shanahan knew Lenoir was going to be a good player.

“He stuck out our first day of rookie camps when he got me fined a lot because you jam people too hard and then put it on the internet,” Shanahan said. “That was the first time I ever got mad at him, but I was really excited about it despite what it took away [from] my kids’ college tuition. But it showed we had the right type of dude.”

49ers LB Fred Warner praised Lenoir for the physicality he brings to the nickel and outside cornerback roles.

“He’s exactly what you want in a Niner,” Warner said. “He does it all, plays nickel for us, corner, the physicality he brings to the position. Being lockdown on the outside and being able to get his nose dirty on the inside, it’s something that you don’t see a lot in the NFL, and so he got paid like it.”

When taking a look at 2025’s top potential free agents, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports there is a “realistic chance” that the Cardinals reach an extension agreement with S Budda Baker before free agency opens.

Cardinals TE Trey McBride wants to stop hurdling players to protect himself but knows it gets his teammates amped: "It brings a lot of juice and energy to the team. I feel that's very contagious." (Darren Urban)

ESPN’s Dan Graziano says the Rams are an interesting potential landing spot for Vikings QB Sam Darnold , who’s a pending free agent this offseason. The future between the Rams and QB Matthew Stafford is a little up in the air, as the two sides are year-to-year at this point.

ESPN's Dan Graziano says the Rams are an interesting potential landing spot for Vikings QB Sam Darnold, who's a pending free agent this offseason. The future between the Rams and QB Matthew Stafford is a little up in the air, as the two sides are year-to-year at this point. Rams HC Sean McVay said RT Rob Havenstein (ankle) is "probably less likely than likely" to return for Week 11, via Jourdan Rodrigue.