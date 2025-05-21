NFL Announces Protector Of The Year Award

Per Ian Rapoport, NFL vice president Troy Vincent announced that the league is adding a new end-of-year award called the Protector of the Year award.

The award will be given to the league’s best offensive lineman, as decided on by a panel that will include former NFL offensive linemen.

Vincent noted that offensive tackles Dion Dawkins and Andrew Whitworth deserve credit for pushing the idea forward.

CBS Sports nominates and votes on their pick for the league’s best offensive lineman, yet only an All-Pro designation is awarded by the league for the top offensive linemen.

Previously, the league awarded the NFL’s “Built Ford Tough Offensive Line of the Year” to the team with the best offensive line, yet this was discontinued following the 2018 season.

We will have more on this new award as it becomes available.