NFL Expected To Change Wildcard Weekend Format To Include One Monday Game

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the NFL is making a change to the Wild Card round of the playoffs in terms of their format.

Rapoport says that the NFL’s “Super Wild Card Weekend” format is likely to consist of two games Saturday, three games Sunday and one game on Monday.

As of now, it remains to be seen what broadcast network will get the Monday night game.

Albert Breer notes that this won’t conflict with the College Football Playoff national title game.

The NFL continues to make changes to their regular season and playoff schedules after moving to a 14-team format last year and then following that up this offseason by expanding the regular season to 17 games while reducing the preseason to three games.

Beyond that, the NFL has been attempting to leverage additional weeks of the regular season and more playoffs games in negotiations with a number of partners including some new ones such as Amazon and possibly Apple.

We’ll have more regarding the NFL’s playoff changes as the news is available.