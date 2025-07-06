NFL Notes: Arch Manning, Justin Tucker, Chase Claypool

Arch Manning

Texas QB Arch Manning spoke to reporters at the Manning Passing Academy and named Bills QB Josh Allen and Bengals QB Joe Burrow as two players he has been studying.

“I’m watching a lot of Josh Allen and Joe Burrow right now. Those are my guys,” Manning said. “They’re dogs. I’ve watched some of their college film. They’re just good players, elite competitors, and fun to watch.”

“He’s just the ultimate football player. If something’s not there, he’s going to make something happen and do whatever he can to make his team win,” Manning added on Allen.

Justin Tucker

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic noted that former Ravens K Justin Tucker didn’t apologize or acknowledge any wrongdoing after the NFL suspended him 10 weeks for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

didn’t apologize or acknowledge any wrongdoing after the NFL suspended him 10 weeks for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. Tucker released a statement via his agent, Rob Roche, in which he stood by his previous denials. However, the statement also made it clear that he would not be appealing the league’s decision.

Zrebiec notes the NFL conducted a four-month investigation into the allegations from 16 Baltimore-area massage therapists who allege Tucker engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior during bodywork sessions from 2012 to 2016. Tucker has not faced criminal or civil charges, likely due to the statute of limitations in Maryland.

By accepting the resolution instead of fighting it, Tucker ensures the investigation and ruling won’t stretch on longer and prevent his ability to sign with another team.

Zrebiec mentions that it remains to be seen if a team would be interested in Tucker, as he cost the Ravens more games than he won them in 2024.

Attorneys Michael Belsky and Catherine Dickinson, who represented the accusers, said the league was “incredibly thorough and thoughtful” as they interviewed 15 of Tucker’s accusers.

“There was an opening here for an early discussion between Mr. Tucker and the victims and the NFL,” Belsky said, per Zrebiec. “There was a way that this could have happened and gone down in a way that was different than how it did. Unfortunately, Mr. Tucker dug in with his denials, and we are where we are today.”

Despite his ten-game suspension, Tucker can sign with any team, he can participate in training camp, and kick in the preseason. He would officially revert to the reserve/suspended list and wouldn’t be eligible for reinstatement before the start of Week 11 in November.

Chase Claypool

Veteran WR Chase Claypool posted on Instagram to discuss his season-ending toe injury last August with the Bills, an injury that cut short his attempted career revival. Claypool remains a free agent and is still looking to catch on with a team.

“My first season-ending injury in 18 years came at the worst possible time. I felt like God was playing a joke on me…

It’s been a year since I’ve posted on Instagram, and almost nobody knows what actually happened to me. Signing with Buffalo was the best thing that could’ve ever happened to me. I was the strongest, fastest, and most prepared I had ever been. I was playing my best football — working my way up from LAST (14th) string to taking first-team reps by camp. Most of all, I was doing it with a group of guys I truly appreciated. I want to thank Josh for taking me in the way he did, AJ and Greg for showing me the kindness they did, the entire receiver room who made me feel like family, the O-line for having my back always, and my receiver coach, who never failed to check on me throughout this entire last year — sending me motivational videos and helping me get past what I was going through. As well as a thank you to Coach McDermott and Beane for affording me the opportunity. It was a pleasure. I tore a ligament and a tendon in my second toe and have been rehabbing, working out, and recovering every day for the past year. I am back to being the strongest and fastest I’ve ever been and couldn’t be more excited to step back out on the field and let my actions speak for themselves. I deeply and truly believe that the pieces will align, and I will work my way into the position to show off what’s been suppressed these last two years. Happy Fourth and God bless — I got love for you all.”