NFL Notes: Broncos, Cardinals, Marquise Brown, Rams

Broncos

According to Parker Gabriel, Broncos Dre’Mont Jones was fined $10,609 for tripping Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on a sack. DLwas fined $10,609 for tripping Chiefs QBon a sack.

Cardinals

The Cardinals released the following statement regarding what happened in Mexico City involving former OL coach Sean Kugler and the theories that it may have been related to GM Steve Keim : “As an ongoing legal matter, we are going to refrain from comment other than to say that the team is confident the process will result in a much different set of facts than those presented today and that it had good cause to terminate Mr. Kugler’s employment.” (Ian Rapoport)

on WR being questionable due to illness: “He’s better. He came out today and kinda toughed it out. But I’m hoping in the next 48 hours, he’ll feel better and can go full-go on Sunday.” (Howard Balzer) Jordan Schultz reports that Brown will play on Sunday against the Broncos.

Rams

Rams OC Liam Coen was unwilling to give any updates about the possibility that he would be leaving the team to join the University of Kentucky.

“No update right now,” Coen said, via Pro Football Talk. “The biggest thing is focusing on the season. That’s the conversation that I’ll end up having with those guys at the end of the season. The biggest thing is just trying to do right by this place and finish the season off in the right way and really just that’s the main focus is getting Baker [Mayfield] going, getting these guys ready, and being there for these guys.”

“Probably one or two guys hit me up about it,” Coen added. “They know that there are always things that come out and whether I ended up doing that or not, at the end of the day, these guys are professionals. They know the deal. [I] addressed it with a few guys that [I] felt like we needed to address it with. Everybody’s really respectful of these kinds of situations in this building. So, everybody’s been nothing but supportive.”