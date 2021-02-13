NFL Notes: Carson Wentz, Trevor Lawrence, J.J. Watt

Trevor Lawrence

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that there will be 17 teams with representatives in attendance for Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence‘s early Pro Day. The full list includes 49ers, Broncos, Chargers, Dolphins, Eagles, Falcons, Giants, Jaguars, Jets, Lions, Panthers, Patriots, Raiders, Saints, Steelers, Texans and Titans. According to Rapoport, some of the notable figures on hand for the session include Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, Falcons GM Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith, Jets GM Joe Douglas and assistant GM Rex Hogan and Panthers OC Joe Brady.

Lawrence has been the favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft for well over a year now. Even so, Jordan Palmer, who is working with Lawrence, told Albert Breer of SI.com that the quarterback is throwing simply because he loves competing. “Reason he wants to throw is he loves ball and he has nothing to hide,” Palmer said. “‘They want me to throw, I’ll throw. Yeah, I’ll throw for everybody. Sounds great.’ For him, he could sit there and say, ‘I’m not doing it and here’s why.’ And you gotta understand where I’m coming from too, my brother [Carson] was the surefire No. 1 pick, no doubt, he played in the Senior Bowl and threw at the combine, because, ‘Give me a ball. I’d love to compete.’ I have nothing to hide. I love throwing.

Carson Wentz

According to Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Inquirer, sources indicate to him that Eagles GM Howie Roseman viewed the Rams’ trade for Matthew Stafford as a “good template” for a Carson Wentz trade. However, teams around the league may view Stafford as a top-12 quarterback, while Wentz is closer Jared Goff ‘s standing as a starter.

Bowen also reports that the Bears and Colts are believed to be the only confirmed teams in on Wentz. League sources that spoke with Bowen doubt the Eagles have been offered a 2021 or future first-round pick in exchange for Wentz.

and are believed to be the only confirmed teams in on Wentz. League sources that spoke with Bowen doubt the Eagles have been offered a 2021 or future first-round pick in exchange for Wentz. Bowen says the dilemma for Roseman is if he accepts a lesser haul for Wentz, like a conditional second or midround selection, it would likely damage his legacy as Philadelphia’s general manager. Furthermore, the Eagles would be at a deficit in acquiring talent.

J.J. Watt

Regarding former Texans DL J.J. Watt‘s market price, one NFL personnel director said that it is difficult to gauge his current value given the league has not released the official 2021 salary-cap figure.

“Hard to place value because new cap not out. Good player could play in any scheme. Age and injury history have to be accounted for,” said Watt, via Ed Werder.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Watt was officially waived from Houston on Friday and can begin receiving calls from NFL teams. However, Fowler says Watt would like to “take the weekend” before considering his options.

Fowler also reports that “going to a contender” will be an important factor in Watt’s decision.