NFL Notes: HC Candidates, Trey Lance, Urban Meyer

HC Candidates

NFL EVP of football operations Troy Vincent says the league is considering an algorithm that would help quantify signals of future success and help minority candidates continue to stand out and get opportunities as the league tries to improve its diversity in hiring.

“We are constantly quantifying, factoring data, analyzing statistics as we thoroughly evaluate and develop coaching and front-office profiles,” Vincent said via CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora. “But these do not address the human factor. There is a human factor that poses double standards and opportunity limitations. There is also a human factor associated with player impact. Meaning, the quality of an athlete’s play doesn’t change, but can transform a coach or organization. Human factors are variables that algorithms do not measure, but they are fundamental to opportunity gaps.

“The focus should be the qualifications of a good coach-leadership, strategic, communicator, motivator, decision-maker, collaborator, etc. — not additional barriers. But often the line to gain lengthens for black/minority coaches, whether it be ‘they don’t interview well,’ or ‘they’ve never really called plays,’ or ‘there is no pipeline of qualified candidates.’ We can’t buy into these explanations because they divert attention away from the standards or requirements necessary for the job.

“Every year there is something new, widening the opportunity gap. Some untested head coaching hires at least get the opportunity to fail while very experienced and successful coaches or front-office personnel are not even receiving an interview request. Our efforts are aimed at closing that opportunity gap.”

Trey Lance

49ers first-round QB Trey Lance got his first extended NFL action after starting QB Jimmy Garoppolo exited with a calf injury. Lance had a bit of an uneven performance in the loss to the Seahawks and HC Kyle Shanahan‘s assessment reflected that.

“Some good, some bad,” Shanahan said via the Athletic’s Tim Kawakami. “He got thrown in there when he didn’t expect to get in. He ran the ball well, hit some passes, obviously missed some passes. Was in a tough situation there when we were down two scores. Did a good job moving the chains a couple times with his legs. But it looked like a typical first game.”

Urban Meyer

Jaguars HC Urban Meyer apologized on Monday for photos and a video that went viral on social media over the weekend showing him at a bar with other women. Meyer stayed in Ohio following the Jaguars’ Thursday night loss to the Bengals.

“I just apologized to the team and staff for being a distraction,” Meyer said via ESPN. “Just stupid, and so I explained everything that happened and owned it. Just stupid. Should not have myself in that kind of position.”

The video showed a young woman dancing practically in Meyer’s lap and other photos raised other questions. Meyer gave an explanation at the presser.

“There was a big group next [to] our restaurant and they wanted me to come over and take pictures, and I did,” Meyer said. “They were trying to pull me out on the dance floor, screwing around, and I should have left.”