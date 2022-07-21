NFL Notes: Sean Payton, Jason Peters, Deebo Samuel

Sean Payton

Former Saints HC Sean Payton tells Jarrett Bell of USA Today that he ultimately expects to be back coaching in the NFL at some point.

“Ultimately, do I think I’ll get back in? Sure,” Payton told Bell.

As for where he could be coaching, Payton says there’s “no way to predict.”

“There’s no way to predict who that club might be,” Payton said. “Usually, there are about six openings every year. If there’s a right fit somewhere, that ultimately will depend on several factors.”

A recent report mentioned the Cowboys, Dolphins and Chargers as possibilities worth watching this year.

Jason Peters

Despite turning 40 years old, veteran LT Jason Peters started 15 games for the Bears last season and recently revealed that he is staying in shape and waiting for a team to call on him for his services.

“I just let my agent talk to those teams and he’ll hit me and let me know who’s interested and who’s not,” Peters said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “Looking for an upcoming offensive line, good team — or a playoff team. Either/or is good for me because I can pass my torch on to some guys who are trying to get better, the younger guys, the new generation. Or if I get on a team with some vets, they already know how I rock, and we can just go into the playoffs and make a run and try to win another ring. But right now, either way is good for me because I can teach or I can sit back and listen and learn from other veterans who have played this game, too. So either way is good.”

Peters said there is no timeframe for when he will sign but he is certainly wanting to chase another ring for his notable career. He added that he wants to help mentor younger players and will be ready for what will likely be his final season.

“Whenever the opportunity comes, I’m going to give it one more run at it and try to get me another ring, or pass on some knowledge to these young kids, up and coming,” Peters added. “But I don’t have a time frame on when I’m going to get signed. You know, last year, it was two-and-a-half weeks into training camp. So whenever the time comes, I’ll be ready.”

Deebo Samuel

49ers WR Deebo Samuel ‘s contract situation remains murky heading into training camp, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. There is nothing imminent as it pertains to Samuel signing a new contract with the team.

Samuel will ultimately have the opportunity to hold out of training camp, or "hold in" and physically show up to camp, but refuse to participate in any team activities, per Pelissero. Samuel could of course show up and participate as if it's business as usual, though his decision remains to be seen at this time.

It’s worth noting that Samuel did show up for the team’s mandatory minicamp in June, but he did not participate in drills.