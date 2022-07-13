Latest On Sean Payton, Potential Return To Coaching

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald confirms that the Dolphins were prepared to give tens of millions of dollars to Sean Payton to become their coach if everything had aligned this past offseason.

A source close to Payton tells Jackson that the former Saints head coach was flattered by Miami’s interest in him, but his preference was to take a break from coaching in 2022.

Jackson spoke to a team source who insisted that they never offered Payton a five-year, $100 million contract, as a prior report said. In fact, the Dolphins were never granted permission by the Saints to speak with Payton, despite their request.

The Dolphins ultimately hired Mike McDaniel, who has had some raze reviews in Miami. However, an associate of Payton’s says the Dolphins will at least have an opportunity to land the former Super Bowl-winning head coach next year should they make a coaching change.

Jackson’s source also mentioned the Cowboys and Chargers as other teams that would interest Payton if the jobs were to become available.

Reports have linked Payton to the Cowboys’ job for a while now, due to his ties to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

It’s worth mentioning that any team who would hire Payton next year would need to complete a trade with the Saints, since he’s still under contract through 2024. Even so, the associate expects Payton to return to coaching at some point.

The Panthers have been another team mentioned as a possible suitor for Payton.

Payton, 58, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles as their QBs coach back in 1997. He later joined the Giants for three seasons before the Cowboys hired him as their assistant HC/QBs coach for the 2003 season.

The Saints brought Payton in as their head coach for the 2006 season and he’s remained in New Orleans since then. He agreed to an extension that will keep him in New Orleans through the 2024 season back in 2019.

For his career, Payton has led the Saints to a record of 152-89 (63.1 percent), which includes nine playoff appearances and one Super Bowl title in 2009.