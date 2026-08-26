NFL Officially Approves Sale Of Seahawks To Khosla Family

According to Adam Schefter, the NFL has officially voted to approve the sale of the Seahawks to the Khosla family at today’s owners meeting.

Billionaire Vinod Khosla previously reached an agreement to buy the Seahawks for $9.6 billion. His wife, Neeru Khosla, will be the controlling owner, while their son Neil Khosla takes a significant hand in running the team alongside her.

Khosla is a co-founder of Sun Microsystems. He was previously a minority owner with the 49ers.

Vinod Khosla on his family’s purchase of the Seahawks being approved by NFL owners. pic.twitter.com/AFlmUULBw4 — Mark Maske (@MarkMaske) August 26, 2026

Paul Allen purchased the team several years ago, but after his passing in 2018, his sister, Jody Allen, has been the executor of the trust with a directive from her late brother to eventually sell both the Seahawks and the Portland Trailblazers and donate the proceeds to charity.

The Seahawks announced in February that the estate of former Allen had officially commenced a formal sale process of the organization.

We’ll have more regarding the Seahawks as the news is available.