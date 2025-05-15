NFL Owners To Discuss Resolution Allowing NFL Players To Participate In 2028 Olympics

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the NFL owners are going to discuss a resolution at next week’s league meetings that would allow NFL players to participate in the Olympics.

The following is the full resolution that will be discussed:

Permitting players under an NFL Player Contract to try out for a flag football team participating in the 2028 Olympics.

Limiting NFL Player participation to no more than one NFL player from the roster of each NFL Club for each team participating in the 2028 Olympics (in addition to permitting each NFL Club’s designated International Pathway Player to play for his country)

Providing appropriate injury protection, and Salary Cap credit, for any NFL Player who is injured while authorized to participate in flag football related activities related to the 2028 Olympic Games through the placement of one or more League-wide insurance policies.

An agreement that Olympic flag football teams will implement certain minimum standards for medical staff and field surfaces to be eligible for an NFL Player to participate in Olympic flag football for such team.

A schedule for flag football games and related events in such a way that does not unreasonably conflict with an NFL player’s League and club commitments.

Earlier this year, the NFL revealed its plans to create professional flag football leagues. The league seems very committed to the growth of flag football, as they will potentially send some NFL stars to the 2028 Olympics to grow the game.

NFL owners will have a vote at next week’s league meetings to determine if this resolution passes.