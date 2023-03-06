NFL Reinstates Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley

The NFL announced that Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley has been reinstated.

He was suspended indefinitely in March of last year for gambling. He’s now eligible to participate in all team activities immediately.

The Jaguars opted to trade a 2023 fifth-round draft pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round selection to the Falcons for him at last season’s trade deadline.

Ridley, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2018 out of Alabama. He played out the fourth year of his four-year, $10,900,732 contract that included a $6,007,804 signing bonus.

The Falcons exercised Ridley’s fifth-year option last offseason which will cost Atlanta $11.116 million fully guaranteed in 2022. However it was tolled a year following his suspension for gambling. The Jaguars acquired the deal as a part of the trade.

In 2021, Ridley appeared in five games for the Falcons and caught 31 passes for 281 yards receiving and two touchdowns.