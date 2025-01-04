NFL Rumors: McCarthy’s Future, Giants HC/GM Decisions, Commanders’ Kingsbury

The NFL coaching carousel is heating up, with uncertainty surrounding the futures of several key figures.

In Washington, Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury, despite expressing interest in head coaching roles, is content in his current position. The Cowboys face a unique situation with Mike McCarthy’s contract expiring, while it remains to be seen what will happen with Giants head coach Brian Daboll.

Commanders

said he would like to be a head coach again, he is “very happy here” in Washington, per John Keim. When asked about what he learned from his stint as head coach with the Cardinals, Kingsbury thinks he could’ve created a better foundation: “I don’t think I set a foundation the way I would do it. After watching (Dan Quinn) set the foundation from Day 1, ‘This is what we won’t compromise, this is what we’re going to be.’ I definitely could have done a better job of that. Once you don’t lay it out like that, it’s hard to put it back in.” (Darren Urban)

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes Kingsbury plans to be selective and won’t just jump at any head coaching opportunity that comes his way this cycle. Fowler points out Kingsbury is still being paid the rest of his contract from the Cardinals and is in a good spot to be patient with first-round QB Jayden Daniels.

Cowboys

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports writes that there’s a belief that Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy could get another head-coaching job this cycle if he’s willing to leave Dallas.

could get another head-coaching job this cycle if he’s willing to leave Dallas. Jones mentions that McCarthy could handle the New York market, help develop Bears QB Caleb Williams, and has ties to the Saints.

and has ties to the Saints. Even so, sources out of Dallas have maintained that they expect McCarthy to be back with the Cowboys, which fits with what the team has been indicating for weeks now.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano note more industry sources than they expected thought McCarthy had a chance to remain in Dallas, though he and his entire staff are on expiring contracts. All those coaches could be free to explore other job opportunities elsewhere as well. Regardless, there is a unique situation brewing in Dallas.

Fowler writes he’s been told the Cowboys truly are not leaning in a particular way at this moment and will address things after the season with McCarthy. Dallas has not done homework on other candidates, per Fowler, and whether or not McCarthy wants to explore other opportunities will be up to him.

Dianna Russini reports that the Cowboys are doing homework on potential replacements for McCarthy, who will be free to interview with other teams on January 14th when his contract expires.

Giants

Sources tell Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports that the belief remains that the Giants will retain GM Joe Schoen for the 2025 season.

Team owner John Mara still wants to retain HC Brian Daboll and exercise more patience than he’s shown in the past.

“Beyond Mara not wanting to do another coaching search, there’s a belief Mara may not feel he’s assured of getting a better coach than Daboll, the 2022 NFL Coach of the Year,” writes Jones.

Fans paid to have planes fly banners around the stadium imploring the team to fire everyone. Although, Jones says the banners have not impacted Mara’s decision-making process.

Dianna Russini mentions that there is chatter the Giants will part ways with Daboll while retaining the services of GM Joe Schoen. She adds that Mara is expected to make a decision on the pair in the near future.