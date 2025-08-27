NFL Suspending S John Johnson For Three Weeks

According to Tom Pelissero, the NFL is suspending veteran free agent S John Johnson for three weeks.

He’s unsigned right now, so any suspension will be for the first three weeks of the season and he’ll be eligible to play after that.

Johnson, 29, is a former third-round pick by the Rams out of Boston College in the 2017 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.25 million rookie contract with the Rams before entering free agency.

The Browns signed Johnson to a three-year $33.75 million deal during the 2021 offseason. He was designated a June 1 release in 2023 and returned to Los Angeles before agreeing to another one-year deal with the team in July 2024.

In 2024, Johnson appeared in two games for the Rams and recorded eight tackles and one interception.