NFL Teams Reportedly Eyeing Potential Trade For Cowboys OL Connor McGovern

According to Todd Archer of ESPN, NFL teams are eyeing potential trades for Cowboys OL Connor McGovern. However, Archer says Dallas would be “reluctant” to trade McGovern at this time.

The Cowboys reportedly view McGovern as a starter, even if he opens the season as a reserve for their offensive line unit.

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy recently spoke highly of McGovern’s finish to last season.

“He had a tremendous finish as far as his growth as a player throughout last year,” McGovern said.

McGovern, 23, is a former third-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2019. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $3,402,116 rookie contract including an $882,116 signing bonus with the Cowboys.

In 2020, Connor McGovern appeared in 14 games for the Cowboys, making eight starts for them.

During his college career at Penn State, McGovern was a third-team All-Big 10 selection in 2018 and started 35 games over the course of three years.