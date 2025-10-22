NFL Trade Deadline Buzz For 12 NFC Teams

49ers
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes if the Bengals change their mind about trading DE Trey Hendrickson, the 49ers have come up as a team that would be especially interested.
- He mentions Texans LB Christian Harris as another potential target, as he’s played in a similar scheme under Texans HC DeMeco Ryans and San Francisco might need reinforcements after losing LB Fred Warner for the year.
Bears
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions other teams view Bears LT Braxton Jones as a legitimate trade candidate heading into the deadline after he lost his starting job.
Commanders
- Commanders beat reporter Ben Standig is continuing to keep an eye on 2024 third-round OL Brandon Coleman as a potential trade candidate for Washington, as he went from starting left tackle as a rookie last year to a healthy scratch for the past month.
Eagles
- The Athletic’s Zach Berman expects the Eagles to look hard at trading for help at edge rusher and cornerback, with the former the bigger priority. The team still has 10 projected draft picks in 2026 to work with. He adds Dolphins OLBs Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips are natural targets after playing for Eagles DC Vic Fangio in the past.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler lists Eagles OLB Azeez Ojulari as an honorable mention trade candidate, but doesn’t go into further detail.
Falcons
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes Falcons OLB Arnold Ebiketie is a player who could continue to draw some trade interest heading into the trade deadline, as he did earlier this offseason. Ebiketie is in the final year of his contract and a rotational player for Atlanta, albeit a productive one. Fowler adds the Falcons are willing to listen to offers but aren’t outright shopping Ebiketie.
- Regarding Falcons QB Kirk Cousins, Fowler says a trade is unlikely to happen unless another team ends up needing a new starter. He adds the Vikings are a natural fit to speculate about.
Giants
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes the Giants would have a challenging time finding a trade partner for QB Russell Wilson and estimates the chances of a deal at only 10 percent. He mentions the Raiders and Saints as potential fits.
- Fowler mentions it’s now or never if the Giants are going to trade OL Evan Neal, who’s in the final year of his contract after his fifth-year option was declined. Neal hasn’t appeared in a game this season.
- Fowler lists Giants DL Chauncey Golston as an honorable mention trade candidate, but doesn’t go into further detail.
- In a different article, Fowler notes the Giants did some window shopping to potentially add help at receiver, but ultimately will probably stand pat and keep their draft picks as they look to build around first-round QB Jaxson Dart.
Lions
- Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press does not expect the Lions to be major players ahead of the in-season trade deadline. While the team is extraordinarily banged up right now, Birkett points out the Lions are projected to get most of those players back for the stretch run this season, including at major positions of weakness right now like cornerback and defensive end.
Packers
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions Packers OLB Kingsley Enagbare has cropped up as a potential trade candidate, though Green Bay tends to like to keep players it drafted and developed like Enagbare. The fourth-year pass rusher is in the final year of his contract and Fowler notes he’d likely be open to a bigger role.
- The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman doesn’t expect the Packers to be big buyers at the trade deadline, as they’re set to get players back from injury and already made a significant move by trading for DE Micah Parsons.
Panthers
- While the Panthers are 4-3, the Athletic’s Joe Person writes that Panthers GM Dan Morgan is unlikely to mortgage significant future draft capital, as the team internally understands it’s still in the rebuilding process. Still, he wouldn’t rule out Carolina adding a pass rusher as long as it’s not too expensive.
Saints
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler relays that sources for rival teams don’t think the Saints are going to trade WR Chris Olave, pointing out GM Mickey Loomis doesn’t like dealing away potential core players.
- Fowler adds the Saints don’t want to trade CB Alontae Taylor but he’s heard they would consider it for the right offer. New Orleans’ starting slot corner is in the final year of his contract and figures to be a high-demand player as a free agent next March.
- Fowler lists Saints LB Pete Werner as an honorable mention trade candidate, but doesn’t go into further detail.
- Fowler mentions the Saints as a potential trade fit for Giants QB Russell Wilson, although he says New York is expected to have challenges moving Wilson and estimates the chances of a deal actually happening are only 10 percent.
Seahawks
- Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, multiple league executives have identified Seahawks CB Riq Woolen as a strong trade candidate before the midseason deadline: “They’ve been wanting to move him for a while. He doesn’t fit what [HC Mike Macdonald] wants to do.”
- Fowler notes teams that play a lot of man coverage will be better fits for Woolen and there’s a 50-50 chance the fourth-year corner is dealt.
- Fowler lists Seahawks OLB Boye Mafe as an honorable mention trade candidate, but doesn’t go into further detail.
Vikings
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Vikings are a natural fit for Falcons QB Kirk Cousins and some trade speculation is natural, but for now the team is happy with its current depth chart at the position.
