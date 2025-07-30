NFL Transaction: Wednesday 7/30

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bengals

Browns

  • Placed DB Martin Emerson on injured reserve.
  • Signed C Bucky Williams.
  • Waived G Brady Latham.
  • Waived WR Mike Woods with an injury designation.

Buccaneers

Chiefs

Colts

Commanders

Cowboys

Dolphins

  • Placed OT Obinna Eze on injured reserve.
  • Signed T Jalen McKenzie.
  • Tried out T Bless Harris and T Max Pircher.
  • Hosted OT Jalen McKenzie for a visit.

Eagles

  • WR Danny Gray reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Falcons

Jets

  • C Gus Hartwig reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Packers

  • Signed LB Jared Bartlett.
  • Waived DB Kahzir Brown.
  • Tried out LB Jared Bartlett and LB Alphonzo Tuputala.
  • Hosted LB Amare Barno for a visit.

Patriots

Saints

  • Signed DB Jonathan Mendoza.

Seahawks

Steelers

Vikings

