NFL Transaction: Wednesday 7/30

49ers
- Tried out RB Ameer Abdullah, QB Carter Bradley, WR Marquez Callaway, WR Andy Isabella, RB Deon Jackson, RB D’Ernest Johnson, WR Cornell Powell, and RB Jeffery Wilson.
Bengals
- Activated C Seth McLaughlin.
- Activated DE Trey Hendrickson from the did not report list.
- Released RB Zack Moss.
Browns
- Placed DB Martin Emerson on injured reserve.
- Signed C Bucky Williams.
- Waived G Brady Latham.
- Waived WR Mike Woods with an injury designation.
Buccaneers
- Tried out RB Malik Davis, WR Jacob Harris, QB Jordan McCloud, WR Jaden Smith, TE Holden Willis, RB Nay’Quan Wright, and RB Owen Wright.
Chiefs
- Waived P Eddie Czaplicki.
- Tried out WR Kawaan Baker, DB Ajani Carter, DB Harrison Hand, DB Kaleb Hayes, DB Azizi Hearn, and WR Kwamie Lassiter.
Colts
- Tried out DB Wyett Ekeler, DB Tre Herndon, DB Christian Holmes, DB Myles Jones, and DB Duke Shelley.
Commanders
- Signed T Lucas Niang.
- Tried out G Sala Aumavae-Laulu, G Wyatt Davis, and T Lucas Niang.
Cowboys
- Signed DB Christian Matthew.
- Waived WR Kelvin Harmon.
Dolphins
- Placed OT Obinna Eze on injured reserve.
- Signed T Jalen McKenzie.
- Tried out T Bless Harris and T Max Pircher.
- Hosted OT Jalen McKenzie for a visit.
Eagles
- WR Danny Gray reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Falcons
- Tried out DB Henry Black, DB Jack Howell, and DB Jordan Whitehead.
Jets
- C Gus Hartwig reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Packers
- Signed LB Jared Bartlett.
- Waived DB Kahzir Brown.
- Tried out LB Jared Bartlett and LB Alphonzo Tuputala.
- Hosted LB Amare Barno for a visit.
Patriots
- Released RB Trayveon Williams.
- Signed TE Tyler Davis, TE Cole Fotheringham, and C Alec Lindstrom.
- Waived G Yasir Durant with an injury designation.
- Waived WR Demeer Blankumsee.
- Tried out TE Tyler Davis, TE Cole Fotheringham, LB Duane Martin, and TE John Samuel Shenker.
Saints
- Signed DB Jonathan Mendoza.
Seahawks
- Tried out RB Micah Bernard, DB Keydrain Calligan, RB Kylin James, DB Braden Price, WR Jordan Taylor, and RB Anthony Tyus.
Steelers
- WR Montana Lemonious-Craig and LB Jeremiah Moon reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Vikings
- Signed DB Gervarrius Owens.
- Waived LB Max Tooley.
