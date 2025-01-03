NFL Transactions: Friday 1/3

Bills
- Signed QB Mike White to their active roster.
Browns
- Elevated DB Kahlef Hailassie and RB Jacob Kibodi to their active roster.
- Placed RB Jerome Ford, RB Pierre Strong and TE David Njoku on injured reserve.
- Signed WR Kaden Davis, DT Michael Dwumfour and DB Chris Edmunds to their active roster.
Chiefs
- Designated DB Jaylen Watson to return from injured reserve.
Giants
- Placed DT Armon Watts on injured reserve.
Packers
- Placed RB MarShawn Lloyd on the reserve/non-football illness list.
Panthers
- Placed LB D.J. Johnson on the non-football injury list.
Ravens
- Activated TE Charlie Kolar from injured reserve.
- Elevated WR Anthony Miller and DE Chris Wormley to their active roster.
- Placed DB Jalyn Armour-Davis on injured reserve.
Seahawks
- Placed TE Brady Russell on injured reserve.
- Signed WR John Rhys Plumlee to their active roster.
