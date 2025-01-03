NFL Transactions: Friday 1/3

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bills

Browns

Chiefs

Giants

Packers

Panthers

Ravens

Seahawks

  • Placed TE Brady Russell on injured reserve.
  • Signed WR John Rhys Plumlee to their active roster.

