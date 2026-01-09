NFL Transactions: Friday 1/9

Bengals
- Signed WR Dohnte Meyers to a futures contract.
Browns
- Signed P Nik Constantinou and WR Isaiah Wooden to futures contracts.
Dolphins
- Released DT Simeon Barrow, DB Jack Henderson, TE Chris Myarick, and T Kadeem Telfort from the practice squad.
- Signed DT Keith Cooper, G Braeden Daniels, TE Cole Turner, and T Carter Warren to futures contracts.
Rams
- Elevated LB Nick Hampton and DB Tanner Ingle from the practice squad.
Steelers
- Designated DT Isaiahh Loudermilk to return from injured reserve.
