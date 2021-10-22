NFL Transactions: Friday 10/22

Bears
- Bears placed TE Jimmy Graham on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals placed LB Kylie Fitts on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons placed DE Dante Fowler on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Falcons signed K Elliott Fry to their practice squad.
- Falcons released S Dwayne Johnson from their practice squad.
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed OL Coy Cronk to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers designated DB Myles Hartsfield to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks designated RB Rashaad Penny to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans activated P Brett Kern from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
