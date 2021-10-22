NFL Transactions: Friday 10/22

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

Cardinals

Falcons

  • Falcons placed DE Dante Fowler on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Falcons signed K Elliott Fry to their practice squad.
  • Falcons released S Dwayne Johnson from their practice squad. 

Jaguars

  • Jaguars signed OL Coy Cronk to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Panthers

Seahawks

Titans

