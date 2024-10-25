NFL Transactions: Friday 10/25

Bills
- Placed DT DeWayne Carter on injured reserve.
Cardinals
- Placed LB Dennis Gardeck on injured reserve.
Dolphins
- Placed QB Tyler Huntley on injured reserve.
- Signed WR D’Wayne Eskridge to their active roster.
- Signed DT Matt Dickerson to their practice squad.
Eagles
- Placed DT Byron Young on injured reserve.
Packers
- Signed DT Jonathan Ford to their practice squad.
Rams
- Released LB Zach VanValkenburg from their practice squad.
Steelers
- Signed WR Andy Isabella to their practice squad.
Vikings
- Activated TE T.J. Hockensen from the PUP list.
- Placed OT Christian Darrisaw on injured reserve.
