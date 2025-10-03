NFL Transactions: Friday 10/3

Bengals
- Waived DT Howard Cross.
- Claimed DT Jordan Jefferson off waivers from the 49ers.
Eagles
- Signed LB Antwaun Powell-Ryland and DB Eli Ricks to their practice squad.
- Released DE K.J. Henry and DT Jacob Sykes from their practice squad.
Jets
- Signed RB Avery Williams to their practice squad.
- Released RB Lawrance Toafili from their practice squad.
Raiders
- Signed WR Alex Bachman to their active roster.
- Placed LB Brennan Jackson on injured reserve.
