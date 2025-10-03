NFL Transactions: Friday 10/3

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bengals

Eagles

  • Signed LB Antwaun Powell-Ryland and DB Eli Ricks to their practice squad.
  • Released DE K.J. Henry and DT Jacob Sykes from their practice squad.

Jets

  • Signed RB Avery Williams to their practice squad.
  • Released RB Lawrance Toafili from their practice squad.

Raiders

