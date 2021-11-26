NFL Transactions: Friday 11/26

Nate Bouda
  • Titans signed QB DeShone Kizer to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Titans placed TE Austin Fort on the practice squad COVID-19 list.

  • Washington released C Tyler Gauthier from their practice squad. (NFLTR)

