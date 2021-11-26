NFL Transactions: Friday 11/26

Bears
- Bears placed OL Elijah Wilkinson on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers activated DL Christian Covington from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Chargers placed DB Mark Webb on injured reserve.
Cowboys
- Cowboys placed TE Blake Jarwin on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans signed QB DeShone Kizer to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Titans placed TE Austin Fort on the practice squad COVID-19 list.
Vikings
- Vikings placed DE Everson Griffen on the non-football illness list. (NFLTR)
- Vikings activated S Josh Metellus from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Washington
- Washington released C Tyler Gauthier from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
