NFL Transactions: Friday 12/1

Browns
- Browns placed WR Mike Woods on the suspended list. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers placed DL Mike Greene on injured reserve.
- Buccaneers signed DL Patrick O’Connor to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers signed OL Austen Pleasants to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Chargers released RB Zander Horvath from their practice squad.
Colts
- Colts placed WR KJ Hamler on the practice squad injured list. (NFLTR)
- Colts signed WR Ethan Fernea to their practice squad.
Panthers
- Panthers signed WR Mike Strachan to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Panthers waived CB David Long Jr.
