NFL Transactions: Friday 12/1

By
Nate Bouda
-

Browns

  • Browns placed WR Mike Woods on the suspended list. (NFLTR)

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers placed DL Mike Greene on injured reserve. 
  • Buccaneers signed DL Patrick O’Connor to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Chargers

  • Chargers signed OL Austen Pleasants to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Chargers released RB Zander Horvath from their practice squad.

Colts

  • Colts placed WR KJ Hamler on the practice squad injured list. (NFLTR)
  • Colts signed WR Ethan Fernea to their practice squad.

Panthers

  • Panthers signed WR Mike Strachan to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Panthers waived CB David Long Jr.

