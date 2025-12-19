NFL Transactions: Friday 12/19

Bengals
- Activated DE Shemar Stewart from injured reserve.
- Placed DT Kris Jenkins on injured reserve.
Bills
- Placed T Chase Lundt on injured reserve.
Buccaneers
- Signed DB J.T. Gray to active roster from practice squad.
- Waived LB Nick Jackson from active roster.
Commanders
- Elevated TE Lawrence Cager from practice squad.
Eagles
- Elevated TE E.J. Jenkins and DB Brandon Johnson from practice squad.
Falcons
- Placed WR KhaDarel Hodge on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Jammie Robinson to active roster from practice squad.
Packers
- Activated DE Brenton Cox from injured reserve.
- Placed RB MarShawn Lloyd on injured reserve.
Raiders
- Claimed DT Brodric Martin off waivers from Steelers.
- Waived DE Jahfari Harvey from active roster.
Saints
- Placed WR Devaughn Vele on injured reserve.
- Signed K Charlie Smyth to active roster.
Seahawks
- Placed LB Derick Hall on the suspended list.
Steelers
- Released LB Kana’i Mauga from practice squad.
- Signed LS Cal Adomitis to practice squad.
Vikings
- Placed T Christian Darrisaw on injured reserve.
