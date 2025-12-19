NFL Transactions: Friday 12/19

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bengals

Bills

Buccaneers

Commanders

Eagles

Falcons

Packers

Raiders

  • Claimed DT Brodric Martin off waivers from Steelers.
  • Waived DE Jahfari Harvey from active roster.

Saints

Seahawks

Steelers

  • Released LB Kana’i Mauga from practice squad.
  • Signed LS Cal Adomitis to practice squad.

Vikings

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply