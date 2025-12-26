NFL Transactions: Friday 12/26

Broncos
- Waived G Calvin Throckmorton from the active roster.
- Signed C Sam Mustipher to the active roster.
Chargers
- Elevated OT Foster Sarell and DB Marcus Williams to the active roster.
- Signed TE Tanner McLachlan to the practice squad.
Falcons
- Designated DT Sam Roberts to return from injured reserve.
Giants
- Signed DB Patrick McMorris to the practice squad.
Jets
- Placed LB Francisco Mauigoa, DE Will McDonald, and DT Jay Tufele on injured reserve.
Packers
- Placed LB Kristian Welch on injured reserve.
Saints
- Signed TE Moliki Matavao to the active roster.
- Placed TE Foster Moreau on injured reserve.
Texans
- Waived DB Ameer Speed from the active roster.
- Elevated DL Leki Fotu and G Sidy Sow to the active roster.
- Signed DB K’Von Wallace to the active roster.
