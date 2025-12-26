NFL Transactions: Friday 12/26

By
Nate Bouda
-

Broncos

Chargers

Falcons

  • Designated DT Sam Roberts to return from injured reserve.

Giants

Jets

Packers

Saints

Texans

  • Waived DB Ameer Speed from the active roster.
  • Elevated DL Leki Fotu and G Sidy Sow to the active roster.
  • Signed DB K’Von Wallace to the active roster.

Leave a Reply