NFL Transactions: Friday 12/29

49ers
- Signed RB Jeremy McNichols to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Activated CB Cam Taylor-Britt from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Waived LB Sam Kamara. (NFLTR)
- Signed QB Jeff Driskel off of the Cardinals’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Claimed LB Trevor Nowaske off of waivers from the Lions.
- Placed WR Marquise Brown and DE Jonathan Ledbetter on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Waived RB Jason Cabinda. (NFLTR)
- Signed K Michael Badgley to their active roster.
- Signed G Michael Schofield to their practice squad.
- Released DT Chris Smith from their practice squad.
Panthers
- Signed G Gabe Jackson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Signed FB Jakob Johnson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Signed TE John Samuel Shenker to their practice squad.
Vikings
- Signed LB Anthony Barr to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Signed LB Nick Vigil to their practice squad.
