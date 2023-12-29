NFL Transactions: Friday 12/29

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bengals

Browns

Cardinals

Lions

Panthers

Raiders

  • Signed FB Jakob Johnson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Signed TE John Samuel Shenker to their practice squad.

Vikings

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply