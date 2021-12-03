NFL Transactions: Friday 12/3

Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed WR Breshad Perriman to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers activated CB Carlton Davis from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys DT Trysten Hill was estimated from suspension. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants placed TE Kaden Smith and LB Trent Harris on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots signed K Quinn Nordin to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens wavied OT Cedric Ogbuehi. (NFLTR)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!