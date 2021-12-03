Buccaneers Activate CB Carlton Davis From IR

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Friday that they’ve officially activated CB Carlton Davis from injured reserve.

Davis has been out since the beginning of October with a quad injury.

Davis, 24, was selected with the No. 63 overall pick in the second round out of Auburn by the Buccaneers in 2018. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $4,393,114 contract that included a $1,274,992 signing bonus.

In 2021, Davis has appeared in four games for the Buccaneers and recorded 15 total tackles, one interception and five pass defenses. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 10 cornerback out of 108 qualifying players.