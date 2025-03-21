NFL Transactions: Friday 3/21

49ers
- Signed RB Patrick Taylor.
Bengals
- Signed G Lucas Patrick.
Cardinals
- Signed G Royce Newman.
- Signed DB Jaylon Jones.
Commanders
- Signed DE Clelin Ferrell, T Trenton Scott, and P Tress Way.
Dolphins
- Signed LB Willie Gay.
Falcons
- Signed TE Feleipe Franks and DB Jordan Fuller.
- Signed WR Jamal Agnew.
Giants
- Signed LB Victor Dimukeje and WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey.
Lions
- Signed DB Avonte Maddox and DE Al-Quadin Muhammad.
Packers
- Re-signed ERFA OT Kadeem Telfort.
Patriots
- Waived LB Curtis Jacobs, T Caleb Jones, LB Andrew Parker, and G Lecitus Smith.
Raiders
- Re-signed ERFA DB Sam Webb.
Seahawks
- Signed WR River Cracraft.
- Signed LB Josh Ross.
Titans
- Signed LB Lorenzo Carter.
