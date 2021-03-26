NFL Transactions: Friday 3/26

  • 49ers acquired the No. 3 pick from the Dolphins for No. 12, a 2022 first-, 2022 third-, and a 2023 first-round pick.

  • Dolphins acquired No. 6 overall and No. 156 overall from the Eagles for No. 12 overall, No. 123 overall and a 2022 first-round pick. (NFLTR)

  • Eagles acquired No. 12 overall, No. 123 overall and a 2022 first-round pick from the Dolphins for a No. 6 overall and No. 156 overall. (NFLTR)

