NFL Transactions: Friday 3/26

49ers
- 49ers acquired the No. 3 pick from the Dolphins for No. 12, a 2022 first-, 2022 third-, and a 2023 first-round pick.
Bears
- Bears re-signed CB Artie Burns. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals re-signed WR Mike Thomas. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills signed WR/KR Brandon Powell. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns waived DE Trevon Young. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers re-signed RB Leonard Fournette. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed S Damontae Kazee. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins acquired the No. 12, a 2022 first-, 2022 third-, and a 2023 first-round pick from the 49ers for the No. 3 pick. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins acquired No. 6 overall and No. 156 overall from the Eagles for No. 12 overall, No. 123 overall and a 2022 first-round pick. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles acquired No. 12 overall, No. 123 overall and a 2022 first-round pick from the Dolphins for a No. 6 overall and No. 156 overall. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars re-signed ERFA OT Derwin Gray. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders signed WR Willie Snead. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams re-signed ERFA LB Travin Howard. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks re-signed DE Carlos Dunlap. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks signed DT Al Woods. (NFLTR)
Washington
- Washington signed WR Adam Humphries. (NFLTR)
- Washington signed CB Darryl Roberts. (NFLTR)
