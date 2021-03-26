Buccaneers Re-Signing RB Leonard Fournette

Josina Anderson spoke with RB Leonard Fournette, who tells her that he’s re-signing with the Buccaneers on Friday.

“I am re-signing with the Bucs,” Fournette tells Anderson.

According to Ian Rapoport, Fournette receives a one-year contract worth up to $4 million from the Buccaneers. The deal carries a base value of $3.25 million for the 2021 season.

A report from earlier in the week mentioned that there hadn’t been any progress made regarding a return to Tampa Bay for Fournette. However, it sounds like things changed in recent days and they were able to come to an agreement.

Fournette reportedly had some interest from the Patriots and Seahawks this offseason.

Fournette, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2017. The Jaguars declined Fournette’s fifth-year option and later waived him at the start of the 2020 season.

Fournette was entering the final year of his four-year, $27.15 million contract and set to make a base salary of $4.16 million for the 2020 season at the time of his release. The Buccaneers signed him to a one-year contract worth up to $3.5 million soon after.

In 2020, Fournette appeared in 13 games for the Buccaneers and rushed for 367 yards on 97 carries (3.8 YPC) to go along with 36 receptions for 233 yards receiving and six total touchdowns.

