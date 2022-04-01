NFL Transactions: Friday 4/1

Bills
- Bills waived RB Christian Wade. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers re-signed RB Giovani Bernard. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons signed WR Damiere Byrd. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders re-signed DT Johnathan Hankins. (NFLTR)
Raiders signed QB Nick Mullens. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints re-signed G Forrest Lamp. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings signed G Chris Reed. (NFLTR)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!