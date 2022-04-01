Vikings Agree To Terms With G Chris Reed

According to Chad Graff, the Vikings have agreed to terms on a contract with G Chris Reed on Friday.

Welcome back to Minnesota! The #Vikings have agreed to terms with G Chris Reed.

Reed, 29, originally signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State-Mankato back in 2015. He spent his rookie season on the Jaguars’ practice squad and was on and off their roster the next two years.

Reed managed to make the 53-man roster in 2018, but Jacksonville declined to tender him a restricted offer in 2019. The Dolphins later signed him to a two-year, $3 million contract before waiving him in December. Reed was claimed by the Panthers and had his option picked up for 2020. He signed a one-year deal with the Colts last offseason.

In 2021, Reed appeared in 14 games for the Colts and started six times.

