NFL Transactions: Friday 6/17

Bills
- Bills re-signed WR Jake Kumerow. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs re-signed CB Deandre Baker. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs WR Mathew Sexton reverted to injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles signed S Jaquiski Tartt. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions signed second-round EDGE Josh Paschal. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers waived QB Kurt Benkert. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots signed C Darryl Williams. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens signed OLB Steven Means. (NFLTR)
