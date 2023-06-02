NFL Transactions: Friday 6/2

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bills

Chargers

Chargers signed WR Darrius Shepherd. (NFLTR)

Dolphins

  • Dolphins signed third-round RB Devon Achane, sixth-round TE Elijah Higgins and seventh-round OT Ryan Hayes. (NFLTR)

Patriots

Seahawks

  • Seahawks DE LaTrell Bumphus reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers. (NFLTR)

Vikings

  • Vikings signed WR Garett Maag. (NFLTR)

