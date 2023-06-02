NFL Transactions: Friday 6/2

Bills
- Bills waived WR Braydon Johnson. (NFLTR)
- Bills signed WR Marcell Ateman. (NFLTR)
Chargers
Chargers signed WR Darrius Shepherd. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed third-round RB Devon Achane, sixth-round TE Elijah Higgins and seventh-round OT Ryan Hayes. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots waived DT Justus Tavai. (NFLTR)
- Patriots placed DB Devin McCourty on the retired list. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks DE LaTrell Bumphus reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings signed WR Garett Maag. (NFLTR)
