NFL Transactions: Friday 8/1

49ers
- Activated LB Curtis Robinson.
Bengals
- Signed TE Noah Fant.
Bills
- Activated T Spencer Brown.
- DE Hayden Harris reverted to injured reserve.
Broncos
- Signed LB Garret Wallow.
- Waived DB Mario Goodrich.
Browns
- Claimed OT Sebastian Gutierrez off waivers from the 49ers.
- Signed DB Keenan Isaac.
Buccaneers
- DB Marcus Banks and RB D.J. Williams reverted to injured reserve.
Cardinals
- Waived DB Jaden Davis from injured reserve with a settlement.
Chiefs
- Signed DB Ajani Carter, DB Azizi Hearn, and WR Key’Shawn Smith.
- Waived DB Darius Rush and DB Eric Scott with injury designations.
Colts
- Released DB Corey Ballentine.
- Signed DB Chris Lammons.
Dolphins
- Placed DB Kader Kohou on injured reserve.
- Signed QB Brett Gabbert.
Eagles
- Waived G Marcus Tate from injured reserve with a settlement.
Jaguars
- Signed T Ricky Lee.
- Waived WR Louis Rees-Zammit.
Steelers
- Signed DT Kyler Baugh.
- Waived DT Jacob Slade with an injury designation.
- Waived LB Jeremiah Moon from injured reserve with a settlement.
Texans
- Placed DT Kyonte Hamilton on injured reserve.
- Signed DT Marlon Davidson.
Vikings
- DE Alex Williams reverted to injured reserve.
