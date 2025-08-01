NFL Transactions: Friday 8/1

49ers

Bengals

Bills

  • Activated T Spencer Brown.
  • DE Hayden Harris reverted to injured reserve.

Broncos

Browns

Buccaneers

  • DB Marcus Banks and RB D.J. Williams reverted to injured reserve.

Cardinals

  • Waived DB Jaden Davis from injured reserve with a settlement.

Chiefs

  • Signed DB Ajani Carter, DB Azizi Hearn, and WR Key’Shawn Smith.
  • Waived DB Darius Rush and DB Eric Scott with injury designations.

Colts

Dolphins

  • Placed DB Kader Kohou on injured reserve.
  • Signed QB Brett Gabbert.

Eagles

  • Waived G Marcus Tate from injured reserve with a settlement.

Jaguars

  • Signed T Ricky Lee.
  • Waived WR Louis Rees-Zammit.

Steelers

  • Signed DT Kyler Baugh.
  • Waived DT Jacob Slade with an injury designation.
  • Waived LB Jeremiah Moon from injured reserve with a settlement.

Texans

Vikings

  • DE Alex Williams reverted to injured reserve.

