NFL Transactions: Friday 8/18

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

  • Bears LB Buddy Johnson reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Cardinals

  • Cardinals signed OL Braylon Jones. (NFLTR)

Chargers

  • Chargers waived OT Nicolas Melsop from injured reserve with a settlement.

Colts

Dolphins

Lions

Ravens

  • Ravens signed EDGE Jadeveon Clowney. (NFLTR)
  • Ravens waived CB Jordan Swann with an injury designation. 
  • Ravens waived DB Jaquan Amos with an injury settlement.

Seahawks

  • Seahawks waived DT Anthony Montalvo.
  • Seahawks WR Ra’Shaun Henry reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Texans

