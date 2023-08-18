NFL Transactions: Friday 8/18

Bears
- Bears LB Buddy Johnson reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed OL Braylon Jones. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers waived OT Nicolas Melsop from injured reserve with a settlement.
Colts
- Colts placed DE Genard Avery on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Colts signed WR James Washington. (NFLTR)
- Colts waived WR Malik Turner with an injury designation.
Dolphins
- Dolphins waived DB Mark Gilbert from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions waived WR Denzel Mims with an injury designation. (NFLTR)
- Lions signed WR Jason Moore.
Ravens
- Ravens signed EDGE Jadeveon Clowney. (NFLTR)
- Ravens waived CB Jordan Swann with an injury designation.
- Ravens waived DB Jaquan Amos with an injury settlement.
Seahawks
- Seahawks waived DT Anthony Montalvo.
- Seahawks WR Ra’Shaun Henry reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Texans
- Texans signed RB Larry Rountree. (NFLTR)
- Texans waived OL Keaton Sutherland.
