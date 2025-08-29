NFL Transactions: Friday 8/29

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Browns

  • Released DT Ralph Holley from the practice squad.
  • Signed TE Brenden Bates and DB Dom Jones to the practice squad.

Chargers

Colts

  • Signed DT Tim Smith to the practice squad.

Cowboys

  • Released DB Kemon Hall from the practice squad.
  • Signed DB Zion Childress to the practice squad.
  • Traded LB Micah Parsons to the Packers in exchange for DT Kenny Clark, a 2026 first-round pick, and a 2027 first-round pick.

Dolphins

  • Signed DB Jordan Colbert to the practice squad.

Eagles

Giants

Jaguars

  • Released WR Dorian Singer from the practice squad.
  • Signed WR Austin Trammell to the practice squad.
  • Waived WR Eli Pancol from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Jets

  • Signed DB Korie Black and G Marquis Hayes to the practice squad.

Lions

Packers

  • Signed DB Micah Robinson to the practice squad.
  • Traded DT Kenny Clark, a 2026 first-round pick, and a 2027 first-round pick to the Cowboys in exchange for LB Micah Parsons.

Panthers

Patriots

  • Claimed DT Eric Gregory off waivers from the Bengals.
  • Released DB Jabrill Peppers.
  • Released G Jack Conley from the practice squad.
  • Signed T Thayer Munford to the practice squad.

Steelers

  • Waived WR Brandon Johnson from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Titans

Vikings

  • Signed DB K’Von Wallace to the practice squad.

