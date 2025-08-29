NFL Transactions: Friday 8/29

49ers
- Released DE William Bradley-King from the practice squad.
- Signed DT Evan Anderson and T Kilian Zierer to the practice squad.
Browns
- Released DT Ralph Holley from the practice squad.
- Signed TE Brenden Bates and DB Dom Jones to the practice squad.
Chargers
- Released DB Harrison Hand from the practice squad.
- Signed T David Sharpe to the practice squad.
Colts
- Signed DT Tim Smith to the practice squad.
Cowboys
- Released DB Kemon Hall from the practice squad.
- Signed DB Zion Childress to the practice squad.
- Traded LB Micah Parsons to the Packers in exchange for DT Kenny Clark, a 2026 first-round pick, and a 2027 first-round pick.
Dolphins
- Signed DB Jordan Colbert to the practice squad.
Eagles
- Placed OL Willie Lampkin on injured reserve.
- Released WR Terrace Marshall and DB Eli Ricks from the practice squad.
- Signed RB Audric Estime and DB Ambry Thomas to the practice squad.
- Waived DB Tariq Castro-Fields from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Giants
- Placed DB Rico Payton on injured reserve.
- Released LB Trace Ford from the practice squad.
- Signed LB Zaire Barnes and G McClendon Curtis to the practice squad.
- Signed WR Gunner Olszewski.
Jaguars
- Released WR Dorian Singer from the practice squad.
- Signed WR Austin Trammell to the practice squad.
- Waived WR Eli Pancol from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Jets
- Signed DB Korie Black and G Marquis Hayes to the practice squad.
Lions
- Claimed DB Thomas Harper off waivers from the Raiders.
Packers
- Signed DB Micah Robinson to the practice squad.
- Traded DT Kenny Clark, a 2026 first-round pick, and a 2027 first-round pick to the Cowboys in exchange for LB Micah Parsons.
Panthers
- Released DB Shemar Bartholomew from the practice squad.
- Signed DT Jaden Crumedy, RB DeeJay Dallas, and DB Kalen King to the practice squad.
Patriots
- Claimed DT Eric Gregory off waivers from the Bengals.
- Released DB Jabrill Peppers.
- Released G Jack Conley from the practice squad.
- Signed T Thayer Munford to the practice squad.
Steelers
- Waived WR Brandon Johnson from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Titans
- Released RB Jermar Jefferson and DB Amani Oruwariye from the practice squad.
- Signed DT Timmy Horne and T John Ojukwu to the practice squad.
- Waived WR Matt Landers from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Vikings
- Signed DB K’Von Wallace to the practice squad.
