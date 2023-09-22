NFL Transactions: Friday 9/22

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bengals

  • Bengals signed QB Reid Sinnett to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Cardinals

Dolphins

  • Dolphins signed OT Ryan Hayes to their practice squad.

Jets

  • Jets signed G Chris Glaser to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Jets released RB Xazavian Valladay from their practice squad.

Panthers

Patriots

Seahawks

  • Seahawks signed LB Tyreke Smith to their practice squad.
  • Seahawks released G Greg Eiland from their practice squad.

Texans

Titans

