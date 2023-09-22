NFL Transactions: Friday 9/22

49ers
- 49ers re-signed CB Anthony Brown. (NFLTR)
- 49ers waived CB Tre Swilling.
Bengals
- Bengals signed QB Reid Sinnett to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals released DB Jovante Moffatt from their practice squad with a settlement. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed OT Ryan Hayes to their practice squad.
Jets
- Jets signed G Chris Glaser to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Jets released RB Xazavian Valladay from their practice squad.
Panthers
- Panthers released DB Stantley Thomas-Oliver from their practice squad with a settlement.
Patriots
- Patriots placed DB Marcus Jones on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Patriots signed QB Will Grier off of the Bengals’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed LB Tyreke Smith to their practice squad.
- Seahawks released G Greg Eiland from their practice squad.
Texans
- Texans placed CB Derek Stingley on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans promoted WR Mason Kinsey and LB Chance Campbell to their active roster.
- Titans placed WR Kearis Jackson on injured reserve.
- Titans waived LB Otis Reese IV. (NFLTR)
