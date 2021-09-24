NFL Transactions: Friday 9/24

Colts
- Colts signed DL Antwaun Woods to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Colts placed LB Jordan Glasgow on injured reserve.
Cowboys
- Cowboys placed DE Bradlee Anae on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders signed LB Marquel Lee to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Raiders released OT Devery Hamilton from their practice squad.
Rams
- Rams signed DB Jake Gervase to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens placed DT Brandon Williams, DT Justin Madubuike, and OLB Justin Houston on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Ravens placed OLB Jaylon Ferguson on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans signed TE Tommy Hudson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings activated CB Harrison Hand from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
