NFL Transactions: Friday 9/24

Colts

Cowboys

Raiders

  • Raiders signed LB Marquel Lee to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Raiders released OT Devery Hamilton from their practice squad.

Rams

Ravens

Titans

Vikings

