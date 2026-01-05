NFL Transactions: Monday 1/5

Bengals
- Signed LB Liam Anderson, C Jacob Bayer, RB Gary Brightwell, QB Sean Clifford, T Andrew Coker, DT Howard Cross, T Javon Foster, WR Xavier Johnson, DB Jalen Kimber, DB Bralyn Lux, WR Jordan Moore, LB Antwaun Powell-Ryland, and DB Russ Yeast to futures contracts.
Broncos
- Waived TE Marcedes Lewis and OT Geron Christian.
- Signed QB Sam Ehlinger to the active roster.
Browns
- Signed TE Sal Cannella, G Jack Conley, WR Luke Floriea, RB Ahmani Marshall, LB Tyre Phillips, and TE Caden Prieskorn to futures contracts.
Buccaneers
- Signed DB Marcus Banks, WR Dennis Houston, NT Nash Hutmacher, LB Nick Jackson, DT Jayson Jones, C Ben Scott, LB Benton Whitley, DB Damarion Williams, RB Josh Williams, and RB Owen Wright to futures contracts.
Cardinals
- Signed LB Elliott Brown, DB Jaden Davis, WR Bryson Green, and LB Eku Leota to futures contracts.
Chargers
- Chargers signed OL Ben Cleveland to their practice squad.
- Chargers waived Marcus Maye.
Chiefs
- Waived QB Shane Buechele.
- Released DB Tanner McCalister from the practice squad.
- Signed LB Kam Arnold, DT Marcus Harris, WR Jimmy Holiday, and T Matt Waletzko to futures contracts.
Colts
- Claimed LB John Bullock off waivers from the Buccaneers.
- Signed RB Ulysses Bentley, DB Wyett Ekeler, DE Viliami Fehoko, G LaDarius Henderson, QB Seth Henigan, T Bayron Matos, TE Sean McKeon, C Jimmy Morrissey, G Bill Murray, DE Durell Nchami, DB Ben Nikkel, WR Coleman Owen, WR Eli Pancol, G Josh Sills, DT Tim Smith, and DB Trey Washington to futures contracts.
Commanders
- Signed G Sala Aumavae-Laulu, DT Ricky Barber, WR Ja’Corey Brooks, DB Tre Hawkins, LB D.J. Johnson, WR Jacoby Jones, DE T.J. Maguranyanga, DB Robert McDaniel, T Timothy McKay, DB Darius Rush, and DB Car’lin Vigers to futures contracts.
Cowboys
- Signed WR Parris Campbell to futures contracts.
Falcons
- Signed WR Chris Blair, P Trenton Gill, DB Tysheem Johnson, DT Ben Stille, T Andrew Stueber, RB Carlos Washington, and DB A.J. Woods to futures contracts.
Giants
- Signed LB Swayze Bozeman, TE Tanner Conner, LB Trace Ford, T Reid Holskey, DB Patrick McMorris, and DB Myles Purchase to futures contracts.
Jets
- Signed DE Paschal Ekeji, T Liam Fornadel, LB Ochaun Mathis, WR Jamaal Pritchett, and DB Samuel Womack to futures contracts.
Lions
- Signed T Devin Cochran, WR Malik Cunningham, DE Ahmed Hassanein, TE Zach Horton, WR Jackson Meeks, T Mason Miller, RB Jabari Small, DT Chris Smith, and DB Loren Strickland to futures contracts.
Raiders
- Signed RB Chris Collier, G McClendon Curtis, LB Jamin Davis, WR Phillip Dorsett, DT Treven Ma’ae, T Joshua Miles, TE Albert Okwuegbunam, WR Brenden Rice, G Layden Robinson, WR Justin Shorter, NT Laki Tasi, and T Dalton Wagner to futures contracts.
Ravens
- Signed T Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan, WR Cornelius Johnson, DT David Olajiga, DB Amani Oruwariye, G Jared Penning, DB Marquise Robinson, DE Kaimon Rucker, and RB Lucas Scott to futures contracts.
Saints
- Signed DB Dalys Beanum, DB Beanie Bishop, WR Elijah Cooks, DB Elliott Davison, DT Coziah Izzard, T Easton Kilty, DB Jayden Price, and T Barry Wesley to futures contracts.
Steelers
- Steelers waived CB Tre Flowers.
Titans
- Signed DE David Ebuka Agoha, DB Keydrain Calligan, DT Timmy Horne, LB Nate Lynn, WR Hal Presley, NT Isaiah Raikes, WR Xavier Restrepo, LB Cam Riley, RB Blake Watson, G Clay Webb, and TE Joel Wilson to futures contracts.
Vikings
- Signed WR Joaquin Davis, T Caleb Etienne, WR Dontae Fleming, DB Kahlef Hailassie, WR Jeshaun Jones, G Vershon Lee, TE Bryson Nesbit, and LB Josh Ross to futures contracts.
