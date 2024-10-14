NFL Transactions: Monday 10/14

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bills

Broncos

  • Released WR Kaden Davis from their practice squad.
  • Signed DB Quinton Newsome to their practice squad.

Colts

Falcons

  • Released LB Kehinde Oginni from their practice squad.
  • Signed DT Junior Aho (international) to their practice squad.

Jets

Packers

  • Placed WR TJ Luther on the practice squad injured list.

Patriots

Seahawks

Steelers

Texans

Vikings

