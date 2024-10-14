NFL Transactions: Monday 10/14

Bills
- Elevated RB Frank Gore to their active roster.
Broncos
- Released WR Kaden Davis from their practice squad.
- Signed DB Quinton Newsome to their practice squad.
Colts
- Signed K Spencer Shrader to their practice squad.
Falcons
- Released LB Kehinde Oginni from their practice squad.
- Signed DT Junior Aho (international) to their practice squad.
Jets
- Activated DT Leki Fotu from injured reserve.
- Elevated TE Anthony Kirkser and DB Jalen Mills to their active roster.
- Released DE Jalyn Holmes.
Packers
- Placed WR TJ Luther on the practice squad injured list.
Patriots
- Released G Nick Leverett.
Seahawks
- Designated DB Jerrick Reed to return from the PUP list.
- Signed G McClendon Curtis to their practice squad.
Steelers
- Released WR Jaray Jenkins from their practice squad.
- Signed WR Lance McCutcheon (exception) to their practice squad.
- Waived LB Adetokunbo Ogundeji.
Texans
- DE Denico Autry had his suspension lifted.
- Placed DT Mario Edwards on the suspended list.
- Released TE Chris Myarick from their practice squad.
- Signed DB Gregory Junior (exception) to their practice squad.
Vikings
- Designated G Dalton Risner to return from injured reserve.
