NFL Transactions: Monday 10/28

Cardinals

  • Activated DT Darius Robinson from injured reserve.

Chiefs

  • Placed TE Joseph Fortson on injured reserve.
  • Traded for OLB Josh Uche from the Patriots for a 2026 sixth-round pick.

Colts

Cowboys

Giants

Patriots

  • Traded OLB Josh Uche to the Chiefs for a 2026 sixth-round pick.

Rams

Ravens

Steelers

Titans

