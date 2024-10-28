NFL Transactions: Monday 10/28

Cardinals
- Activated DT Darius Robinson from injured reserve.
Chiefs
- Placed TE Joseph Fortson on injured reserve.
- Traded for OLB Josh Uche from the Patriots for a 2026 sixth-round pick.
Colts
- Placed DB Trevor Denbow on injured reserve.
- Released OT Jack Wilson from their practice squad.
- Signed DB Ronnie Harrison to their active roster.
- Signed OT Sebastian Gutierrez and G Josh Sills to their practice squad.
Cowboys
- Placed DE Sam Williams on the suspended list.
Giants
- Elevated LB Tomon Fox and DB Greg Stroman to their active roster.
Patriots
- Traded OLB Josh Uche to the Chiefs for a 2026 sixth-round pick.
Rams
- Signed LB Tony Fields to their practice squad.
Ravens
- Signed DT Josh Tupou to their practice squad.
Steelers
- Elevated WR Brandon Johnson to their active roster.
- Placed WR Roman Wilson on injured reserve.
- Released DB Anthony Averett from their practice squad.
- Signed RB Jonathan Ward to their active roster.
- Waived RB Aaron Shampklin.
Titans
- Activated LB Cedric Gray from injured reserve.
- Released DT Abdullah Anderson.
