NFL Transactions: Monday 10/6

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • Designated S Malik Mustapha to return from the physically unable to perform list.

Broncos

Chiefs

Jaguars

Packers

  • Designated C Jacob Monk to return from injured reserve.
  • Designated WR Christian Watson to return from the physically unable to perform list.

Steelers

  • Signed DB Jack Henderson to their practice squad.

Vikings

