NFL Transactions: Monday 10/6

49ers
- Designated S Malik Mustapha to return from the physically unable to perform list.
Broncos
- Signed WR Samori Toure to their practice squad.
Chiefs
- Elevated DT Marlon Tuipulotu from their practice squad.
Jaguars
- Signed TE Quintin Morris from their practice squad to their active roster.
- Waived RB Cody Schrader from their practice squad.
Packers
- Designated C Jacob Monk to return from injured reserve.
- Designated WR Christian Watson to return from the physically unable to perform list.
Steelers
- Signed DB Jack Henderson to their practice squad.
Vikings
- Waived OL Vershon Lee from their practice squad.
- Released TE Nick Vannett from their active roster.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!