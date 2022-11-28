NFL Transactions: Monday 11/28

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • 49ers signed CB Janoris Jenkins to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • 49ers released CB Ka’Dar Hollman from their practice squad.

Bills

Broncos

Browns

Cardinals

Chiefs

  • Chiefs signed WR Bryan Edwards to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Chiefs released OLB Azur Kamara from their practice squad. 

Colts

Dolphins

  • Dolphins signed OT Kendall Lamm to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Dolphins released WR Calvin Jackson and G Grant Hermanns from their practice squad,
  • Dolphins activated WR Freddie Swain from the practice squad injured list. 

Giants

Lions

Steelers

