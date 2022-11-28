NFL Transactions: Monday 11/28

49ers
- 49ers signed CB Janoris Jenkins to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- 49ers released CB Ka’Dar Hollman from their practice squad.
Bills
- Bills designated OL Ike Boettger to return from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos waived RB Devine Ozigbo.
Browns
- Browns waived QB Joshua Dobbs.
- Browns activated QB Deshaun Watson from the suspended list. (NFLTR)
- Browns signed OT Myron Cunningham to their practice squad.
- Browns placed OT Will Holden on injured reserve.
- Browns released WR Chester Rogers from their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Cardinals waived WR Andre Baccellia. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed WR Bryan Edwards to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs released OLB Azur Kamara from their practice squad.
Colts
- Colts elevated TE Nikola Kalinic and LB Forrest Rhyne to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed OT Kendall Lamm to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins released WR Calvin Jackson and G Grant Hermanns from their practice squad,
- Dolphins activated WR Freddie Swain from the practice squad injured list.
Giants
- Giants designated G Ben Bredeson, DB Tony Jefferson and LB Azeez Ojulari to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions placed DE Charles Harris on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Lions signed DE/LB James Houston to their active roster.
Steelers
- Steelers elevated RB Anthony McFarland and WR Cody White to their active roster. (NFLTR)
